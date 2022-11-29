‘It’s a treat to play on a team like this,’ says Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon

“We’re playing really well, moving the ball, trusting each other,” said Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon while speaking to the media via CLNS Media after the Celtics’ 140-105 blowout of the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. “(We) trust in Joe (Mazzulla) and what he’s put in for us.”

The former Indiana Pacers floor general reveled in Boston’s elite play, relating that it was special to be a part of. “This is a treat for any NBA player,” he explained. “Whether you ask Marcus Smart, (Jayson) Taum, (Jaylen) Brown — anybody. It’s a treat to play on a team like this,” added Brogdon.

“I think we enjoy each other’s company off of the court,” suggested the Virginia alumnus, describing how the team’s synergy has been driving wins.

NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston's 140-105 demolition of the Charlotte Hornets https://t.co/j4y5BptPSk via @thecelticswire pic.twitter.com/tI59T3Itm5 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) November 29, 2022

“I think that’s a big piece of what the results come to on the court. We’re a team that laughs and talks in the locker room … We have a good time on the bus, on the road, and I think that you really see the results in the games.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Does Boston's Jayson Tatum need a load management break? Is reserve forward Sam Hauser the Boston Celtics' best shooter? Celtics superfan Donnie Wahlberg is ready for Banner 18 Just how much of a problem is the Boston Celtics' defense, anyway? Fox's Colin Cowherd floats trading Robert Williams III for Anthony Davis Celtics Lab 155: (Not a parody NBA basketball podcast) with Sam Sheehan

Story continues

List

Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 130-121 home win over the Wizards

List

Celtics offense erupts as Boston grabs 130-121 victory against Washington

List

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offers praise for late Bill Russell

List

Should the Boston Celtics trade Payton Pritchard? One analyst thinks so

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire