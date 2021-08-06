TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report that was in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 6.3 basis points at 1.2801% in morning trading. Much of the rise came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Yields rose this week after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched as low at 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.042%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.326%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 107 basis points, 5 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up a basis point at 0.2122%. August 6 Friday 9:40AM New York / 1340 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-212/256 0.2122 0.010 Three-year note 99-234/256 0.4045 0.030 Five-year note 99-86/256 0.7613 0.043 Seven-year note 99-148/256 1.0629 0.054 10-year note 103-40/256 1.2801 0.063 20-year bond 106-244/256 1.8292 0.066 30-year bond 110-56/256 1.9225 0.061 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis)