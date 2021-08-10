TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields on longest rising run since early Feb

·2 min read

(Updates with context, more details)

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The longest rising run since early February pushed U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to their highest in over three weeks on Tuesday, as Federal Reserve tapering talk took hold.

Friday's stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and other signs of an improving labour market have prompted investors to rethink the outlook for U.S. monetary policy, halting recent sharp falls in both U.S. and European bond yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to as high as 1.336% in London trade, its highest level in more than three weeks . It is up almost 20 basis points from six-month lows hit last week.

According to Refinitiv data, 10-year Treasury yields are currently up for a fifth straight session and set for the longest daily rising streak since end January/early February which kicked off a sharp rise which took yields from 1% to almost 1.8%.

Thirty-year U.S. Treasury yields touched 1.975%, their highest in almost three weeks.

On Monday, two Fed officials said the U.S. economy was growing rapidly and that while the labour market still had room for improvement, inflation was already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of rate hikes.

Analysts said an unwinding of reflation trades had gone too far, with U.S. inflation data on Wednesday expected to provide the next steer for the market.

Ten-year bond yields in Germany and China meanwhile rose to their highest in just over a week.

After a stellar rally in government bond markets in recent weeks, JPMorgan and BlackRock are now underweight U.S. Treasuries.

"We also believe current government bond yield levels do not reflect the powerful momentum of the economic restart, and this supports our underweight in government bonds," BlackRock analysts said in a note released on Monday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Marc Jones and Giles Elgood)

