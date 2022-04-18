'We treasure this': The details of Georgia football's national championship ring

Georgia football’s national championship rings went public on Saturday with the seniors and others who moved on from the Bulldogs showing off their new bling.

Warren McClendon was eagerly anticipating putting the shiny jewelry on his own hand.

“Whenever I get it, I’m not taking it off,” the Bulldogs starting right tackle said after the G-Day spring game.

McClendon said he thought the that rest of the team would get their rings on Monday.

Georgia’s football Twitter account put out a hype video on Monday afternoon about the rings.

McClendon said he would take the ring off for practices.

“But I’m going to lock it up,” he said.

The rings for Georgia’s first national title since 1980 were designed by Jostens, the Minneapolis company that also came up with the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series rings.

There are 45 stones — 23 on top and 22 on the bottom — signifying the 45 wins for Georgia’s senior class on the front, according to an Instagram story the jewelry company put out during the weekend.

The front also shows the College Football Playoff Trophy and three baguette stones for the three national championships in program history with the Georgia G in between them. The 14 wins for the 2021 team are represented by 14 “Dawg collar spikes” and there are 20 stones between the spikes for the 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of the national title game.

“It’s beautiful,” former Georgia nose guard Jordan Davis said on the G-Day broadcast on ESPN2. “We designed it ourselves, the seniors. We knew what we were getting into. It’s even beautiful in person. It looks a lot different than the mock ups. We love it. This is our baby right here. We treasure this.”

Former Georgia nose guard Jordan Davis shows off his national championship ring during the G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

The meaning behind the 💍



Under NCAA rules, a national championship ring cannot exceed $415 in value

One side has the “33-18” score from Georgia’s title win over Alabama and the Bulldogs’ national championship brand mark highlighted in gold “adorned with a marquise stone.”

Each player or coach’s name is on one side above either their jersey number, title or initials highlighted in stones.

The four characteristics that the team talked about all season wrap the edges: resiliency, toughness, composure and connection.

The underside of the ring notes Georgia’s first national championship in 41 years and the word family is also written on the ring palm.

Jostens has created the national championship rings for each of the College Football Playoff winners since the first playoff in 2014.

Coach Kirby Smart on Saturday said it was “cool” seeing the departing Bulldogs get their rings.

“Those guys meant so much to this program,” Smart said. “There’s a lot of guys, five years, six years, three year guys … it’s a random group when it comes to terms of years in service. It’s not like they came across one class. They came across two, three and they changed the culture and work ethic. There was a lot of guys before them that didn’t get a ring that they were part of that same success. I think the guys that got the rings will be the first to admit that.”

