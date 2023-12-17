Treasure Coast recruiting recap: Vero Beach ATH Efrem White commits to FSU

Florida State landed another elite recruit from Vero Beach High School.

Sophomore athlete Efrem White announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Dec. 12.

With long talks and a lot of thinking i’ve decided to commit to Florida State University. Thanks to @r81dugans @Coach_Norvell and @RyanBartow for giving me this great opportunity to be able to commit to fsu. #GoNoles @VBFootball pic.twitter.com/eLta8ABr4z — Efrem White (@Efrem_White11) December 12, 2023

White primarily plays wide receiver and defensive back for Vero Beach, but also has seen time at quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 155-pounder caught 22 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, and made 23 tackles, broke up seven passes and had one interception in 2023.

Vero Beach wide receiver Efrem White (11) runs with the ball in a high school football Region 3-4S semifinal against Treasure Coast on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at South County Stadium in Port St. Lucie.

Colleges have been drawn to White’s combination of size and athleticism since his freshman year. He is ranked a four-star recruit and the No. 6 athlete in the nation in the class of 2024 on the 247Sports composite. Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee are among the schools to offer White.

White becomes the second Vero Beach player to commit to Florida State the past few seasons. Wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs signed with the Seminoles last December. Jacobs caught three passes and scored a touchdown as a true freshman.

Kamari Wilson transferring to Arizona State

Fort Pierce native Kamari Wilson announced Saturday that he will transfer to Arizona State.

The safety spent the past two seasons at Florida before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

Wilson arrived at Florida as one of the top players in the nation in the class of 2022 and played in 13 games as a true freshman but appeared in just three games in 2023. He opted to use 2023 as a redshirt year, so he will still have three years at eligibility at Arizona State.

Wilson, who played two seasons at Fort Pierce Westwood before transferring to IMG, had 40 tackles, one forced fumble and broke up one pass in his career with the Gators.

Jahfari Harvey transferring to SMU

Edge rusher Jahfari Harvey, a Vero Beach graduate, announced his decision to transfer to SMU on Friday.

Harvey will have one year of eligibility after playing the past five year at Miami. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

Harvey had 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 2023. During his career at Miami, Harvey totaled 99 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jahfari Harvey (12) reacts after sacking Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Harvey will join a SMU squad coached by former Hurricanes offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee. The Mustangs begin play in the ACC in 2024.

Vero Beach OL Stevens to walk on at Florida

Vero Beach offensive lineman Chase Stevens announced his decision to accept a preferred walk on opportunity at Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 293-pound Stevens, who profiles as an interior lineman at the next level, had a handful of scholarship opportunities but opted to walk on with the Gators. He said Florida was always the school he always wanted to play for.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Treasure Coast recruiting recap: Vero Beach ATH White commits to FSU