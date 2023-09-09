Treasure Coast football continues 'Revenge Tour' with win over Seminole

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Treasure Coast Titans (3-0) kept the revenge train rolling, pulling out a 14-9 upset victory over the Seminole High Seminoles (2-1).

After an hour-long weather delay, the Seminole offense could not get anything going in the rain as the Treasure Coast defensive line kept swarming quarterback Karson Siquerios-Lasky. And they finished the game exactly how they started it, picking up three straight sacks before a fourth-down deep ball fell incomplete on the game’s final play.

“We have to get used to winning games like this,” Titans coach Irvin Jones said. “We can’t win a game like this and act like we won the Super Bowl. We are supposed to win games like this.”

It has been all business for Jones’ Treasure Coast squad to start the season as they have collected wins against teams they lost to last season.

Emotions were riding high after a 67-28 smackdown against a Tampa Jesuit they lost 14-13 to last year when they regrouped and took down Seminole to avenge a 41-22 loss they suffered in Sanford last March.

Neither of those losses weighed heavily on the Titans defense’s mind when they opened the game.

The deadlock between the two sides was not broken until the last minute of the first quarter when Ahmar Atwell sent a deep pass to Gabriel Avin. The rain gave Avin some trouble as the ball bobbled out of his hands, but he promptly secured it and ran it in for a 60-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left in the opening quarter.

After an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone put two points on the board for Seminole, Treasure Coast’s pass rush forced an errant throw from Siquerios-Lasky to land straight into Shamir Sterlin’s hands. He promptly ran into the end zone for a pick-six with 6:05 to go in the first half.

Seminole’s offense had signs of life in the second half, piecing together a string of successful run plays before Siquerios-Lasky found Justin Rosado in the end zone. While they continued to push the ball down the field, the Titans did not break again.

The Seminoles had the ball at Treasure Coast’s 29-yard line on 4th and long when Nikko Lopez blew up the running play for a loss with 3:19 to go. After a three-and-out, Seminole had one last chance but could not get anything going against Treasure Coast’s pass rush.

“We are supposed to win games like this, everything is not a big celebration,” Jones said. “Our program is at a state right now where we are supposed to be on this stage with other schools like this, but we have Martin County next week and everything we’ve done doesn’t matter if we don’t win that district game next week. So we have to worry about that.”

Here are three takeaways from Friday night’s game:

Treasure Coast continues to make a name for itself

After going 4-7 against a tough schedule last season, Treasure Coast has started its season with three wins over teams it lost to last year.

And they won those games in completely different ways.

They held Osceola in check on both sides of the ball in a 22-8 win to open the season before dominating Jesuit offensively in Week 2 and Seminole defensively in Week 3.

“You have to be able to win pretty and you have to be able to win ugly. That’s the bottom line here,” Jones said. “Last week was pretty, this week we struggles a bit but we got to be able to win pretty and we got to be able to win ugly.”

Atwell continues to add new dynamic to Titans offense

While Treasure Coast was known to be a run-heavy team in the past, Ahmar Atwell has continued to turn the Titans into a multi-dimensional team in 2023.

After throwing for three touchdowns against Jesuit (a rare feat in Treasure Coast history), Atwell threw another deep touchdown pass on Friday while continuing to keep Seminole’s defense in check via the passing game and on the ground to allow his team’s running backs to run down the clock.

“He is very important,” Jones said. “And I think it’s very important that they all chipped in at certain times. When you are playing a good team like this, you gotta chip away and take the positive out of what you can get.”

Treasure Coast’s defensive line continues dominance

The Titans’ defensive front has continued to shine throughout the start of the 2023 season.

Kickstarted by an all-important sack by Omari Kaiser with 8:23 to go in the first quarter, Treasure Coast stormed Seminole’s offensive line and was able to collect big stop after big stop after big stop.

They caused Siquerios-Lasky some discomfort on the game’s biggest plays, forcing him to throw a pick-six to avoid a sack in the second quarter before swarming him on the game’s last four plays to secure the win.

“He is a special kid, that quarterback, so we were leaning on our defensive line,” Jones said. “Those big guys, those are a lot of our leaders. So we lean on them more than any other players. Hats off to them”

