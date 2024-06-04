Treasure Coast coaches split on FHSAA approving NIL Law for Florida high school sports

Jensen Beach’s Tim Caffey and Vero Beach’s Lenny Jankowski have each seen and evolved through numerous changes in the decades they’ve roamed the sidelines at the high school level.

Following the Florida High School Athletic Association’s latest ruling, the two football coaches now have yet another wrinkle in running their respective programs.

Florida became the 36th state in the country to permit Name, Image and Likeness deals for prep athletes as the FHSAA and 13-member board of directors unanimously approved of the measure on Tuesday.

“I can say honestly I don’t like it, I don’t agree with it, but they decided they wanted to do it and we have to follow those rules,” Caffey said.

Jankowski, who is also Vero Beach’s athletic director, added: “We all kind of felt like it was coming sooner than later, but that being said, for anybody that’s been (coaching) at least for as long as I’ve been doing it, I don’t think it’s anything that we signed up for.”

As soon as the 2024-25 season, students and their parents or guardians will be allowed to construct deals from businesses and profit off their athlete’s name, image and likeness.

There are a number of restrictions, however.

Westwood's John Williams III (left) makes a tackle against Fort Pierce Central in a high school football game, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Lawnwood Stadium.

Schools are prohibited from using NIL to recruit while, unlike the NCAA, collectives are prohibted as well. Additionally, athletes can not earn NIL money while using things connected to their school, such as its logo or uniform. Lastly, athletes can not secure a NIL deal following an in-season transfer without a good-cause exemption from its school district.

Even with the provisions, John Carroll Catholic athletic director and head football coach Mickey Groody wonders if and how the FHSAA controls these matters.

“The NCAA is a multi-billion dollar organization and they can’t even monitor the colleges tampering and doing things they aren’t supposed to be doing. Now, we’re going to do it in high school with the FHSAA governing that?” he said. “If the NCAA can’t monitor it effectively, I don’t see how the FHSAA is going to.”

For Caffey and Jankowski, their concerns extend beyond the FHSAA policing any potential pitfalls. With numerous colleagues taking jobs in other states, Caffey pressed toward a hot-button topic in recent years: coaches and their pay.

“We’re O.K. with NIL deals, but Florida high school coaches are some of the lowest paid coaches in the country, if not the lowest period, based on the number of kids that come out of the state of Florida that have gone on to play in college and in the pros. We’re highly underpaid, so what do you do about that?

“Old coaches like myself are like ‘What the heck is going on?’ Now you got all these other rules that you got to deal with. It’s crazy enough to deal with the transfer stuff from area to area and now you got to deal with NIL. It’s getting more and more difficult for less pay.”

Meanwhile, Jankowski’s main issue revolves around values being potentially compromised.

“It does require individual talent to be successful as a team, but I think we’re going to get further and further away from the things we as coaches got in this business for: teaching life lessons, being unselfish, doing things for the good of the cause,” he said. “Those kinds of life-long qualities that athletics bring, I just hope we aren’t working against that by bringing in NIL.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Chris Kokell is in favor of student-athletes earning NIL deals.

The Fort Pierce Westwood football head coach hopes recipients are informed of tax implications and are responsible with money headed the player’s way.

“Obviously, the biggest fear is that this just turns into boosters saying here’s $500 to come play at our school, which is already happening anyway. That’s opposed to company X saying you’re a great student-athlete, we’d love you to represent our company and pay you for hard work you do in the classroom and on the field, which I think everyone should be behind if that’s the case,” Kokell said. “Why shouldn’t someone be rewarded for who they are, but it’s a dirty world and we’ll just see what comes of it.”

