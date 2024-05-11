Treadwell Park gifted first ‘sports space’ in Tennessee

MEMPHIS – Saturday was a big day out at Treadwell Park.

Global non-profit, love.fútbol, with support from ESPN and Nike, staging the grand opening of the first sports space in Tennessee and just the tenth, nationwide.

The goal is to provide sports activities like soccer and basketball to some 1000 residents in the Heights neighborhood.

A neighborhood that produced Tiger legend and head coach Penny Hardaway, who was on hand to celebrate this investment into one of the more underserved areas of Memphis.

“For me when I was younger, when I’d go to the park, it afforded me to dream. It really did,” Hardaway said. “That’s when I started hitting the last second shots. That’s when I started seeing myself playing high school basketball, playing college basketball, and really living through the sport.”

And don’t be surprised if you see Hardaway hooping it up on these new courts near where he grew up.

“Always coming back to Treadwell is near and dear to my heart. You’ve done a phenomenal job. Definitely thank you guys. So much. Again, I might sneak out here and play a couple one on ones against people.”

