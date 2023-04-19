Trea Turner puts on a show, Taijuan Walker cruises as Phillies win series in Chicago

Turner puts on a show, Walker grinds it out as Phillies win series in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

CHICAGO -- Trea Turner put on a show early Wednesday in Chicago and Taijuan Walker overcame a difficult first inning to lead the Phillies to a series win in their finale against the White Sox.

Turner, who entered the game homerless, took Mike Clevinger deep in the first inning for his first as a Phillie. He followed with a single, stolen base and run scored in the third, then doubled in Bryson Stott in the fourth inning of a 5-2 Phillies win.

"I wouldn't even know what goes through a pitcher's mind when he steps up," Brandon Marsh said. "Trea's Trea, the name speaks for itself. He's a special talent and we're blessed to have him."

Turner's full skill set -- power, speed, contact -- was on display. He fell a triple shy of becoming the first player ever to hit for the cycle four times and admitted afterward that he was trying for it in his final two at-bats. While a triple is usually the missing element, Turner is one of the likeliest candidates in all of MLB to hit one in any given at-bat so the cycle watch could be on numerous times over the next decade.

"He just gets on base," manager Rob Thomson said. "When he and Stott get on base, we'll score. That's pretty much the way it's going to be. We haven't really hit our stride yet with home runs. We hit two today but they'll come."

Marsh also homered for the Phillies and is third in the majors in slugging percentage. He's hitting over .300 as a Phillie with an OPS just below .900 in 200 plate appearances.

He's just a different hitter than he was when he came over from the Angels last summer in a trade.

"Oh, no question," Thomson said. "(Hitting coach) Kevin Long spread him out, got his head still, he's staying behind the ball and not rushing to his front side. So he's hitting the ball out front more, he's also using the whole field. He's very confident right now, he's swinging it well and having very good at-bats."

Marsh also made an impressive defensive play to end the sixth, leaping a step in front of the wall to rob Andrew Vaughn of extra bases and maybe a homer.

Is this the best he's ever felt?

"I felt pretty good in high school," he said. "But yeah, I like where we're at. Just enjoying the process, riding the highs and lows."

Marsh has moved up to the five-spot in the Phillies' lineup against right-handers because of his hot start and J.T. Realmuto's early-season slump. Realmuto is beginning to find it at the plate, going 8 for 19 with three doubles, a homer and a walk over his last five games. He also made the kind of play Wednesday only J.T. Realmuto can make, firing an accurate one-hop seed from his knees to nail Oscar Colas trying to steal second base. It was the sixth runner Realmuto has caught this season after nabbing 30 and leading the majors in success rate a year ago.

Walker (2-1, 3.86) made his second straight quality start and earned his second straight win, allowing two runs over 6⅓ innings. It looked early like it might be a short day when he allowed a double to Luis Robert and a two-run homer to Vaughn three batters in, but Walker put just three men on base over the next five innings and two were erased with a caught stealing and a double-play ball.

The key to Walker's deep outing was recording six outs in the span of 16 pitches in the fifth and sixth innings. He put two men on base in the seventh and was lifted for Gregory Soto, who put out the fire.

Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless eighth and Jose Alvarado earned the save for the second straight day.

Soto has not allowed a hit or earned run over his last 6⅓ innings. Kimbrel hasn't been scored upon in 4⅔ innings, striking out eight. Alvarado has retired 26 of the 30 batters he's faced this season.

The Phillies are 8-11 as they return to Citizens Bank Park for a seven-game homestand against the Rockies and Mariners. The Rockies are 5-13 with one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball, home or away.

Matt Strahm will start the series opener Thursday, Aaron Nola will pitch Friday and Zack Wheeler goes Sunday. Saturday will be left-hander Cristopher Sanchez. The Phillies need a sixth starter this cycle through the rotation because of the postponement Monday and the doubleheader Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the doubleheader in the cold, it was a grind," Marsh said, "but it was good to take at least one from them and finish the job today. We've just got to keep rolling at home."