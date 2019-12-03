Trea Turner named honorary captain, honored at alma mater NC State football game
North Carolina State had a special guest appearance at their game on Saturday against the Tar Heels.
The Wolfpack welcomed World Series Champion and NC State alum Trea Turner back to Carter-Finley Stadium for a day to remember.
Turner was named honorary captain of the Wolfpack football team prior to the game. He even received a framed jersey.
The World Series Champion takes pride in reppin' his alma mater. Everytime the Nationals advanced in the playoffs Turner was seen in the lockeroom partying in his NC State helmet.
Unfortunately North Carolina defeated the NC State 41-10, but that game was definitely one for the books for Turner.
