Tre Williams receives promotion within South Alabama staff

South Alabama promoted former offensive coordinator Major Applewhite to head coach following the departure of Kane Wommack to Alabama. Along with Applewhite, several other members of the Jaguars coaching staff also received a promotion.

Among those was former Auburn linebacker Tre Williams.

Williams, a Mobile native, joined the Jaguars’ coaching staff in 2023 as the special teams coordinator. Heading into 2024, he will add outside linebackers coach to his rap sheet. Williams’ promotion is one of five announced moves within South Alabama’s coaching staff according to AL.com.

Williams’ career at Auburn ended in 2017 after recording 188 tackles and 10.0 tackles for loss in four seasons on the Plains. Williams began his coaching career once at the high school level and has worked his way up through the Division 2 level before finding a job at his hometown university.

The Jaguars finished with a 7-6 record in 2023, with a 4-4 mark in Sun Belt Conference play. One of those wins was a 33-7 decision over Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Moving 🆙@Trew30_ will add Outside Linebackers Coach to his title of Special Teams Coordinator‼️ pic.twitter.com/gOCkFzgAN8 — South Alabama Football 🏈 (@SouthAlabamaFB) February 5, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire