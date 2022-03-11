Tre Williams Describes How Arkansas “Prepared” Him For Success

After competing in the NFL Scouting Combine last weekend, Tre Williams and several other draft-eligible players competed in several drills for NFL Scouts as part of Arkansas’ Pro Day on Wednesday. Where his events included the vertical jump, the L drill, and several other positional drills.

Following his appearance at Pro Day, Williams spoke with members of the media about his experience at the combine, as well as competing for scouts again on Wednesday. He was asked about what he had hoped to showcase the most.

His answer? His preparedness.

“I wanted to show my preparation,” says Williams. “(At the NFL Scouting Combine) you weren’t on your own schedule. Coming in (pro day), it’s about your own preparation and how you want to get ready.”

Williams, who transferred to Arkansas from Missouri following the 2020 season, credits his method of preparedness to Arkansas, and says that he feels like coming to Arkansas was the right decision.

“I did do what I wanted to do, and I got to do it with some of the best coaches and some great teammates, too,” says Williams on his time as a Razorback. “The system that we had, it was great. I feel like I did what I was supposed to do in my one season at Arkansas.”

Despite being at Arkansas for only one season, he says that he hopes that he, along with John Ridgeway, Treylon Burks, and others who are leaving the program to compete at the next level leave behind a legacy and a mindset that graces the Razorback program for years to come.

“Through all the drills that we hit, you want to be in here and be prepared. Then, you don’t have to be nervous.,” WIlliams said. “I think we just leave behind that creed of just working hard and being here in the lab. The more you work in here, the more results you’ll see on the field.”

Williams will continue to train and “prepare” for the NFL Draft that is slated to begin on April 28.