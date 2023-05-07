Tre White, who played at USC last season, commits to Kenny Payne and Louisville basketball

A guard/forward who this past season was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team is joining Kenny Payne's Louisville basketball rebuild via the NCAA transfer portal.

Tre White, who started his college career at Southern California, announced his commitment to the Cardinals on Saturday night via Twitter, roughly a week after he reportedly took an official visit to campus. The 6-foot-7 native of Dallas, Texas, is U of L's third transfer acquisition of the offseason, joining former Illinois guard Skyy Clark and Miami forward Danilo Jovanovich.

To this point, eight Louisville players from the 2022-23 roster have entered the portal since the worst season in modern program history came to an end. Although White tallied just 34 assists against 40 turnovers during his lone year with the Trojans, his ability to play on the perimeter should be a welcome addition after the Cardinals' primary ballhandler, El Ellis, committed to play at Arkansas next year if he doesn't enter the professional ranks.

Starting 29 of USC's 33 games (26.7 minutes per) as a freshman, White averaged nine points per contest and finished fifth on the team in scoring. He shot 47.4% from the field, went 13 for 49 (26.5%) from 3-point range and ranked third among the Trojans in rebounds per game (5.1).

USC ended the 2022-23 season with a 22-11 record after a first-round loss to Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament. White scored four points, all of which came at the free-throw line, while grabbing three boards, turning the ball over twice and blocking one shot in 19 minutes.

News broke April 19 that White planned to enter the transfer portal. Four days later, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported U of L was among more than a dozen schools that had made contact with the rising sophomore. Others to reach out included: Alabama, Arizona, Kentucky, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M.

White finished his high school career at Prolific Prep (California) as the 16th-best wing and 50th overall talent in the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite. He averaged 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a senior.

With White's commitment, Louisville is in line to welcome eight new faces to its 2023-24 roster. In addition to Clark and Jovanovich, who has not yet signed his National Letter of Intent, Payne has landed junior-college transfer guard Koron Davis and four incoming freshmen: 2024 reclass Trentyn Flowers, 7-footer Dennis Evans, former Male standout Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams Jr., the top-rated high school prospect in Michigan.

