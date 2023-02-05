Tre White drops career-high 22 points, USC downs Washington to continue hot streak

Freshman guard Tre White finished with career-highs in both points (22) and assists (4) to help USC men's basketball victory over Washington by a final score of 80-74 on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.