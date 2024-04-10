Tre White announces commitment to Illinois

(WCIA) — Illinois has picked up another player in the transfer portal.

Tre White, a 6’7″ forward with playing experience at Louisville and USC has announced his commitment to Illinois.

The Dallas native has 55 starts under his belt and averaged 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds last

He has two years of eligibility left and is the second transfer commit for Illinois this offseason.

