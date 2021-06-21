Tre’von Moehrig signs with Raiders

The Raiders are down to two unsigned draft picks from this year’s class.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig has agreed to his rookie deal with the team. As a second-round pick, Moehrig has a four-year deal in Las Vegas.

Moehrig won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back during his final season at TCU. He had 47 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions in 2020 and had 124 tackes, 4.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, and two forced fumbles over his entire collegiate run.

Las Vegas also drafted safety Tyree Gillespie in the fourth round and signed Karl Joseph to go with 2019 first-rounder Johnathan Abram.

The only unsigned Raiders picks are third-round defensive end Malcolm Koonce and third-round defensive back Divine Deablo.

