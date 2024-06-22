The Tre Tulipani, Power Reijnders and transfer targets: Milan could rediscover Dutch influence

AC Milan and the Netherlands have what some might call a love story when looking back through the record books, and it is one that could blossom again in the coming months.

Milan have taken on a far more French influence over the past few seasons with the additions of Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, Olivier Giroud and others, three of whom played against the Netherlands in the group stages of the European Championship.

However, it was Ronald Koeman’s side who arguably should have edged that game, as the Oranje forced Maignan into decisive action. In the process some of the Dutch players caught the eye, and some have even been linked with Milan.

Past and the present

There is a glorious past when it comes to Milan and Holland, more specifically the trio of Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten, and Frank Rijkaard who were at the club during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Gullit was the first of the three to join Milan in 1987 then Van Basten and Rijkaard came the following year. They formed the spine of a team that won numerous Scudetti, the European Cup (now known as the Champions League) and other trophies.

There are more modern examples of champions that have donned the orange plus the red and black, such as the all-action midfielder Clarence Seedorf who won nine trophies in his 10 years at Milan, while Jaap Stam is fondly remembered for being a rock at the back.

In the current squad, there is Tijjani Reijnders. Having arrived from AZ Alkmaar last summer, Reijnders quickly established himself as a starter in the Milan midfield, one which needed to be rebuilt after the departure of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle.

What quickly followed was a fixed spot in the national team, too, and for good reason. Reijnders ranks among the top 10 players in Serie A for chances created from open play, passes completed in the final third of the pitch and through-balls, showing that he is an all-action midfielder for Milan.

Milan '88: The inside story of Sacchi's all-conquering kings, as told by them | FourFourTwo

Oranje links

Could Reijnders be joined by some of his compatriots, possibly even those currently with him in the Netherlands squad? There are reports suggesting that a couple of players are of interest to the Milan management.

The most talked about potential signing when it comes to Milan over the past couple of weeks has been Joshua Zirkzee, who was a late call-up to the squad after a couple of injury problems.

Most sources agree that Milan have already communicated to Bologna their intent to pay the €40m release clause present in Zirkzee’s contract and already have an agreement in principle on personal terms with the player.

What’s holding back the deal is the request of his agent Kia Joorabchian on commissions. The first request for €15m was rejected and it will be necessary to negotiate with him before the deal can get over the line, with Manchester United also linked now.

For example, numerous sources have been claiming that the Rossoneri are pursuing a deal for Mats Wieffer this summer. A deeper-lying midfielder to play in front of the defence is on the list in view of the summer mercato and that is exactly where Wieffer plays.

The most recent update claimed that there have been new contacts between Milan and Feyenoord, aiming to discuss the feasibility of a deal. Additionally, Milan are aiming to get the price lowered from the €25-30 million range currently suggested.

The 24-year-old was one of the regular starters under Arne Slot but given that he has left for Liverpool there are some doubts about some of the stars at Feyenoord, who may also look to take a step forward in their careers. He made 42 total appearances last season, with six goals and four assists.

Finally, Sky Italia reported that Memphis Depay could well be an alternative to Zirkzee or an additional piece for the attack. He will be a free agent in the summer, once his contract expires.

The 30-year-old can play anywhere across the forward line and scored nine times for Atletico Madrid last season across all competitions. He is a player that has been linked with Milan seemingly every summer for years.

Other names of note

There are two other midfield names that Serie A fans should be familiar with, starting with Teun Koopmeiners who amassed 15 goals and seven assists for Atalanta last season as they got top four again and won the Europa League.

Koopmeiners is not actually at Euro 2024 due to injury and he continues to be heavily linked with a move to Juventus, however nothing states that deal is done and thus Milan could try hijack it to give Paulo Fonseca a player who can play as a No.10 or a mezzala.

A possible alternative to Wieffer could be Jerdy Schouten, who was excellent for Bologna and got a move to PSV Eindhoven last summer. He has slotted in alongside Reijnders in the engine room for the Netherlands in the tournament so far and is a nice metronome.

This one is a bit more of a stretch, but if Milan are so keen on signing an attacking right-back then Jeremie Frimpong and his €40m clause might appeal.

He he has been playing further up for Bayer Leverkusen and the national team, but 14 goals and 12 assists stand out. Lutsharel Geertruida of Feyenoord – the back-up right-back – may be a more natural fit for the system.

If Milan had to make the painful decision to sell Mike Maignan for whatever reason, then the new Dutch No.1 Bart Verbruggen – currently at Brighton – is a very interesting prospect at 21 years of age.

It may be that none of the links above come to fruition, but for those that have a hankering for nostalgia the idea of another wave of Dutch talent ending up at Milan draws parallels with winning eras.