Tre Tomlinson fined $4,444 for tackling Marvin Mims by his facemask

#Rams CB Tre Tomlinson gets tossed from the game after this facemask… pic.twitter.com/Jz8wgbhUkr — NFL ALERT 🚨 (@nflalertpage) August 27, 2023

Tre Tomlinson’s brutal foul against Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims last week proved to be costly — both on and off the field.

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback was ejected and the Rams received a personal foul penalty after Tomlinson tackled Mims by his facemask at the one-yard line. (Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin scored one play later.)

One week after the ejection, Tomlinson has now been fined $4,444 for unnecessary roughness, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Fortunately, Mims was not injured on the play. He finished the game with two catches for 51 yards and one rush for three yards. Mims is now poised to serve as Denver’s third-string wide receiver this year behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

Tomlinson was picked by the Rams in the sixth round of the NFL draft earlier this year. He made L.A.’s 53-man roster is and projected to serve as a backup outside cornerback this season.

The Broncos defeated the Rams 41-0 in their preseason finale.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire