Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith has played against the Falcons as a member of the Saints for the last few years, but he could be switching sides in the NFC South.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Smith is visiting with the Falcons on Thursday. The Falcons need help at receiver with Calvin Ridley suspended and Russell Gage agreeing to a contract with the Buccaneers.

Smith was a 2018 third-round pick in New Orleans and he appeared in 51 games over his first four NFL seasons. He has 112 catches for 1,486 yards and 17 touchdowns in those appearances.

The Saints and Falcons are both in the running for Deshaun Watson‘s services, but Smith’s visit shows that the teams will be taking care of other business while waiting to hear what the quarterback wants to do in 2022.

Tre’Quan Smith visiting Falcons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk