Tre’Quan Smith remaining in New Orleans on two-year deal

The Saints are re-signing receiver Tre'Quan Smith to a two-year, $6 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Smith, 26, recently visited the Falcons.

The Saints made him a third-round choice in 2018, and he has appeared in 51 games in four NFL seasons. Smith has 112 catches for 1,486 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career.

Smith played 10 games last season and made 32 receptions for 377 yards and three touchdowns.

He joins Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris, among others, on the roster at the position.

