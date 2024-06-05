Tre Morgan making the most of his opportunity in Bowling Green as a minor leaguer

Former LSU baseball star Tre Morgan was recently called up to the Tampa Bay Rays’ High-A affiliate the Bowling Green Hot Rods. He only spent 26 games at the Rays Low-A affiliate before his play elevated him to another level.

Since making it to Bowling Green, Morgan has played in 11 games and has gone 19-for-42 (.452) with nine doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs, eight walks, just one strikeout — yes, one, in 52 plate appearances — and a 1.359 OPS. He was even named the Rays Minor League Player of the Month for May due to his play.

Morgan was a star as a first baseman for the LSU Tigers on the national championship team last season. He has spent his time as a first baseman and as an outfielder while in the minor leagues. Here is what the director of player development had to say about him.

“He’s been outstanding,” Rays senior director of player development Blake Butera said. “Doesn’t strike out. All over the barrel. Gives you tremendous at-bats. Comes to play every day. He’s done a nice job at first base and also outfield.”

If Tre keeps playing how he is now, he could find himself playing for the Montgomery Biscuits sooner than later.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire