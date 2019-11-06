Tre Jones, No. 4 Duke knock off No. 3 Kansas, 68-66

NEW YORK — Tre Jones scored the final six points for No. 3 Duke, finishing with 15 points, six boards and six assists, as No. 4 Duke knocked off No. 3 Kansas, 68-66, in the opening game of the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

Matthew Hurt and Vernon Carey Jr. both added 11 points while Cassius Stanley scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, including a pair of thunderous dunks midway through the period to put an end to a Kansas run.

But the story of this game was Duke’s defense. Their freshmen frontcourt held All-American center Udoka Azubuike to just eight points and nine boards on 3-for-4 shooting, an admirable job on one of the most dominant players in the sport. More importantly, they forced Kansas into 27 turnovers, an astonishingly high number for a team that returns as much experience in their backcourt as anyone at the top of the polls. Every Kansas starter had at least three turnovers. Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji had five turnovers apiece.

This will not go down as one of the best games that we have ever seen.

That, however, does not change the fact that the Blue Devils are now 1-0 on the season and own a win over a top five team.