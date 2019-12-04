Tre Jones with the most disrespectful play you’ll see in college basketball this season (VIDEO)
Midway through the first half of Duke’s blowout win over Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Duke point guard Tre Jones committed what can only be described as first degree felonious humiliation when he: A) Stole the ball, B) made Foster Loyer fall and then C) earned an and-one when he landed on the fallen Foster Loyer after making a layup:
This is the most disrespectful thing you will see in a basketball game maybe ever. First degree felonious humiliation.
A post shared by Rob Dauster (@rob.dauster) on Dec 4, 2019 at 12:25pm PST
How rude.
Scroll to continue with content