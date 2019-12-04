Tre Jones with the most disrespectful play you’ll see in college basketball this season (VIDEO)

Rob Dauster

Midway through the first half of Duke’s blowout win over Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Duke point guard Tre Jones committed what can only be described as first degree felonious humiliation when he: A) Stole the ball, B) made Foster Loyer fall and then C) earned an and-one when he landed on the fallen Foster Loyer after making a layup:


This is the most disrespectful thing you will see in a basketball game maybe ever. First degree felonious humiliation.

How rude.

