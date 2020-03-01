Tre Jones misses potential game winner as No. 7 Duke falls to Virginia

While Saturday was filled with exciting college basketball all across the board, a lot of eyes were on the Virginia Cavaliers battle with the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils.

UVA walked away victorious, 52-50 but the game lived up to expectations, coming all the way down to a last second shot attempt by Duke's star point guard, Tre Jones.

Rimmed out at the buzzer. Couldn't get a bucket late. Tough loss in Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/8m29id7J1Z — Duke Men's Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 1, 2020

Virginia and Duke fans around the world held their breath when Jones attempted what would have been a game-winning three. He has made his fair share of clutch shots this season.

This is easily the biggest win of UVA's season and that's large in part to the performance of Jay Huff. Huff recorded 10 blocks in the win -- according to ESPN's stats and info department, he is the 1st player in the last 20 seasons with 10 blocks in a game against an AP Top-10 team.

