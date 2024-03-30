Tre Jones with a 2 Pt vs. New York Knicks
Tre Jones (San Antonio Spurs) with a 2 Pt vs. New York Knicks, 03/29/2024
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
Robinson underwent ankle surgery on Dec. 11 and hasn't played since.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
NC State is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1986.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
With Opening Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his early observations.
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day of action did not disappoint. Will we get more upsets Friday?
The outside noise around LSU is loud, but the team itself is just using it as fuel for another run.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The Rangers will receive their World Series rings on Saturday.
Clemson will now take on Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
The NFL owner has some issues with the NFL-owned media outlet.
MMA is governed by a life cycle that is as brutal as it is brief. Weidman, 39, knows his career is winding down, but he's not done yet.