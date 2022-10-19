Tre Jones
Fearless Forecast vs Charlotte Hornets:
Fantasy Pts: 36.84
Point Guard Rank: 11
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
Late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 123-109 win over the Lakers, Steph Curry proved just how tough he can be to guard.
The Lakers' preseason shooting struggles carried over to the season opener.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
NASCAR champion Joey Logano said Tuesday that Bubba Wallace's actions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday could have cost Kyle Larson his life.
NASCAR suspended driver Bubba Wallace for one race following his dust-up with reigning champion Kyle Larson last weekend in Las Vegas. Wallace allegedly deliberately spun Larson's car and later shoved him multiple times and argued with an official.
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
The Yankees lost OF Aaron Hicks for the rest of the 2022 MLB postseason, and DJ LeMahieu will not return for the ALCS roster against the Astros.
Jim Irsay became the one to say on Tuesday what many have been thinking. Daniel Snyder needs to go. I’ll pause right there to pose a very simple question. Does anyone disagree with me on this? At a time when there are two sides to every single question imaginable, including but not limited to the [more]
LeBron James says it was no surprise that the Lakers made only 25% of their three-point shots in a season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors.
No one is saying the series is over, but Kyle Schwarber's homer has Phillies fans believing the blast could carry them though October.
Neither Jordan Poole nor Juan Toscano-Anderson was going to give up on this loose ball in the season-opener between the Warriors and Lakers.
The Cowboys owner clashed with the Patriots owner.
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton is facing scrutiny after a video appears to show him making contact with a female
There are nine unbeatens remaining in college football's Bowl Subdivision. Which of the group is most likely to run the table? We rank them in order.
The Saints aren’t saying who will be starting at quarterback against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but they have announced five players who will be out of action for Week Seven. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be making a game-time decision about their starting quarterback. Andy Dalton and [more]
When it comes to Russell Wilson, former teammates Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are not as enchanted as the rest of the world.
Dave Roberts and Andrew Friedman are in Dodgers fans' crosshairs after another early October exit. Why aren't the players being held responsible?