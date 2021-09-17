Tre Herndon to miss Week 2’s game vs. Denver, could potentially be back Week 3

The Jacksonville Jaguars will at least have one player to miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. That player is cornerback Tre Herndon (knee), who practiced for the first time this regular season on Thursday as a limited participant.

Herndon has been making progress from an MCL sprain he sustained Week 1 of the preseason against the Cleveland Browns, and will need more time off according to Jags coach Urban Meyer.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said CB Tre Herndon (knee) won't play this week against the Broncos. Looking at a possible return next week against Arizona. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 17, 2021

The Jags had three others on their injury report Thursday in pass-rushers Lerentee McCray and Jordan Smith and fellow cornerback Tyson Campbell. All of them were limited, so the final injury report will reveal whether or not they will join Herndon as inactives, which is unlikely to be the case.

We’ll have the final injury report late Friday afternoon for both the Jags and Broncos.