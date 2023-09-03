Tre Harris' record-breaking day leads Ole Miss to big season-opening win over Mercer

Sep. 2—OXFORD — Ole Miss senior wide receiver admits he had chills today, his first game as an SEC football player. By the end of his afternoon against Mercer, he had everyone watching feeling a similar sense of awe.

Harris caught three touchdowns in the first 3 minutes, 15 seconds of game action Saturday in the Rebels' season opener against the Bears and caught a program single-game record four touchdowns as No. 22 Ole Miss cruised past Mercer 73-7 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Harris, playing in his first game with Ole Miss after transferring from Louisiana Tech in the offseason, caught touchdowns on the Rebels' first three drives and finished with 133 yards and four touchdowns.

"It was goosebumps. That's all I could really say. From the Walk of Champions, just seeing that many people out there just to support you and your teammates is, it's incredible, just to have that fan base behind you," Harris said. "When I first walked out there, you just get a little way, you get those goosebumps and hair starts standing up on you, on your arms and stuff like that. It's really incredible to be out there in that environment."

Junior Jaxson Dart started the game at quarterback and completed his first 11 passes of the afternoon and finished 18 of 23 for 334 yards and four touchdowns. He got the start over Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders, who transferred to Ole Miss in the offseason. Sanders entered the game with about eight minutes remaining in the third quarter and went 8 of 14 for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

"I thought both the guys had a great camp and played really well in the scrimmages, the mock game. Felt really good about both guys being able to win for us, and I thought both guys played extremely well today," Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said " ... End of the day, we had to make a decision who went first, and Jaxson did, and did a really good job. Now we'll go back to work this week and just get all our players better."

The Rebels (1-0) scored their first touchdown of the season in less than a minute, capping off a 55-second drive with a 38-yard catch-and-run touchdown reception from Harris. Ole Miss scored touchdowns on each of its first four drives and had 407 total yards of offense in the first half and 667 yards overall. The Rebels scored on seven of the eight drives Dart led, including six touchdowns. Sanders threw touchdowns on two of the three drives he led. Redshirt freshman Walker Howard saw time in the fourth quarter as well.

"To be honest, I felt that was going to be the case once the season ended last year. I felt like I earned it," Dart said. "It's kind of just what I expected."

Sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins scored two first-half touchdowns and had 60 rushing yards in the game. Senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins had 101 receiving yards in the first half, 111 yards overall and returned a third-quarter punt 69 yards for a touchdown. It was Watkins' first-career punt return touchdown and the first for Ole Miss since 2013.

Mercer (1-1) scored a touchdown on its first offensive play of the day, a 75-yard touchdown run right through the heart of the Rebels' defense by quarter Carter Peevy. The Bears had negative-two yards rushing the rest of the first half, however, and finished the half with 162 total yards. Mercer had 235 yards of offense overall.

"We haven't played a game in over a year now, so just getting that first little stuff out of the way," senior safety Daijahn Anthony, who logged an interception, said. "And then we were ready."

Ole Miss plays at Tulane next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

michael.katz@djournal.com