Tre Harris highlights returning offensive firepower for Ole Miss

Dec. 11—OXFORD — The good news keeps coming for No. 11 Ole Miss.

The Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) just wrapped up their second 10-win regular season in program history and earned a berth in their second New Year's Six game in three years, a Dec. 30 matchup with No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 SEC).

While there's still one game left in what has already been a successful 2023 campaign, the buildup to 2024 is already underway.

In the last week, a key trio of senior receiving weapons — wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins and tight end Caden Prieskorn — all announced they will be using their final seasons of eligibility and will play for the Rebels next season. Each has another year remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ole Miss has three receivers with at least 700 receiving yards this season, and two of them will be back in the fold come 2024. The lone exception is Dayton Wade, who has said the Peach Bowl will be his last game.

Harris leads the team with 871 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing time with a knee injury that require in-season surgery. The Louisiana Tech transfer has had his share of huge moments in his first season at Ole Miss — none more important than his game-winning touchdown reception against LSU — and has been among junior quarterback Jaxson Dart's top options in big moments. His 18.1 yards per catch average is 27th nationally.

Watkins is in his second season with Ole Miss after transferring from Louisville prior to the 2022 season. His 53 receptions and 741 yards are career highs, and the Kentucky native has three touchdown catches. Watkins had at least 100 receiving yards in three games this year.

Prieskorn, who was just named second-team All-SEC, missed the first three games of the season after transferring from Memphis but became one of Dart's most reliable targets, finishing the regular season with 20 catches for 313 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdown receptions have come in the Rebels' last two games.

Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Micah Pettus, who has started 18 games over the last two seasons and is NFL Draft eligible, also announced Monday he will return next season. Last month at Reb Talk, head coach Lane Kiffin said Dart told him he planned to return next season but has since said he shouldn't have spoken for the USC transfer. Dart later said he hadn't made a decision on his future yet.

"To be honest, I haven't really decided yet. I think he kind of just said that to kind of put positive vibes out," Dart said following the ULM game. " ... I'm still going to go through this year. I'm not really focused on that, making that decision right now. Have a lot of ball left to play."

michael.katz@djournal.com