Tre Donaldson reveals his transfer destination

Auburn’s busy weekend continued Sunday as another former player announced their transfer destination.

Following Auburn’s loss to Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Tre Donaldson declared his intention to enter the transfer portal. After spending three weeks evaluating all of his options, Donaldson announced Sunday that he will transfer to Michigan.

Michigan picked up a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports’ Travis Branham in favor of landing Donaldson last week. The prediction was filed before Donaldson made the trip to Ann Arbor for an official visit last weekend.

Donaldson joins Aden Holloway and KD Johnson in announcing his transfer destination over the weekend. Johnson revealed Friday that he will play his final eligible season at George Mason University while Holloway made the stunning decision to transfer to archrival Alabama. Chad Baker-Mazara and Johni Broome have announced their decision to return to the team next season.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire