Tre’Davious White, two others start Bills training camp on PUP list

The Buffalo Bills placed three players on the physically unable to preform list (PUP) at the start of the team’s training camp on Sunday.

Of those, two are unsurprising.

The trio placed on that designation by the team are:

CB Tre’Davious White

OL Ike Boettger

DT Eli Ankou

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced the transactions via video conference. White and Boettger being mentioned are the two that were expected.

White is still returning from an ACL injury he suffered last season. McDermott, as he did all offseason, only said White is “on schedule” to return from his rehab.

According to various reports from the first day of camp practice, White was in attendance on the sideline watching the session.

Like the defender, Bottger suffered a long-term injury during the 2021 season. He tore his Achilles.

Last year, Boettger started in 10 games for the Bills. Included in that was nine-straight outings before injury struck. Ryan Bates went on to fill in for Boettger and the Bills liked Bates’ efforts as they re-signed him during free agency.

McDermott did not elaborate on Ankou, who had previously taken part in the team’s spring practice earlier this offseason. He is a rotational piece along Buffalo’s defensive front.

Related