Tre’Davious White, Quinton Spain, Frank Ragnow leave with injuries in Detroit

The first half of Friday night’s game between the Bills and Lions has seen both teams lose players to injury.

Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis was carted to the locker room on the first series of the game and two Bills have now left the game as well.

Left guard Quinton Spain rode a cart to the back after injuring his ankle in the second quarter. The Bills later announced that Spain would not return to the game.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White was the next to go down for Buffalo. A cart was summoned after he suffered a right leg injury, but he was able to make it to the sideline without its assistance and was seen with an ice pack on a short time later.

The same drive saw Lions center Frank Ragnow added to the list of wounded players and he went to the locker room with an apparent leg injury. It wouldn’t be too surprising if both coaches decided to start pulling some starters before the count rises even higher.