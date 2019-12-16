Tre’Davious White back after shoulder injury

The Bills got the play they needed from Tre'Davious White.

But then came the news they didn’t.

White picked off Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges pass in the first quarter, but moments later was down on the field in pain after what appeared to be a right shoulder injury after a tackle.

He tried to run off the field, but collapsed in pain, before he then got up on his own to go to the sideline medical tent.

White, their top cornerback and probably their best defensive player, now has five interceptions this season.

He was replaced in the lineup by Kevin Johnson, and announced as questionable to return.

In a scoreless first quarter of a game that figures to be defined by the two defenses, it could be a major problem for the Bills if he doesn’t.

UPDATE 9:03 p.m. ET: White returned in the second quarter.