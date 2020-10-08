The ongoing positive COVID-19 tests for the Titans could lead to a change in schedule, but there hasn’t been any change in plans for them or the Bills at this point.

That means the Bills are continuing to practice as if they’ll be playing on Sunday and it means that there’s reason for concern that cornerback Tre'Davious White won’t be able to play.

While was out of practice with a back injury on Wednesday and multiple reporters in Buffalo have noted that he is not on the field for the open portion of the team’s Thursday practice. White has 13 tackles, a fumble recovery and four pass breakups so far this season.

The Bills put Levi Wallace on injured reserve on Wednesday, so they’re already down one cornerback. Should White remain out on Friday, it will set them up to be without both players assuming that they actually find a way to play the game as scheduled.

Tre’Davious White not practicing Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk