Tre’Davious White named AFC defensive player of the week
The Bills had to work harder than anticipated to beat the Dolphins.
Thankfully for them, Tre'Davious White kept them from having to explain themselves for losing to a winless team.
The third-year cornerback had an interception and forced a fumble, which led to 15 Buffalo points. They needed them, as the Dolphins made them work for the win.
The Bills improved to 5-1 with the win, heading into this week’s game against the Eagles.
