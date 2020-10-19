The Bills will have cornerback Tre'Davious White and receiver John Brown this afternoon for their game against the Chiefs.

Both were listed as questionable.

White has a back injury that kept him out last week against the Titans, while Brown missed that game with a calf injury.

Linebacker Matt Milano, who was questionable with a pectoral injury, will not play. He is among the Bills’ inactives.

Buffalo’s other inactives are quarterback Jake Fromm, offensive guard Quinton Spain (foot), defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, running back T.J. Yeldon, tight end Dawson Knox (calf) and defensive end Trent Murphy

The Bills announced they elevated defensive end Bryan Cox, Jr. and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the practice squad.

The Chiefs will have right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who was questionable with a back injury.

The team’s inactives are receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), running back Le’Veon Bell, running back DeAndre Washington, linebacker Darius Harris and defensive end Demone Harris.

Tre’Davious White, John Brown, Mitchell Schwartz will play this afternoon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk