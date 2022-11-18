Tre’Davious White, Greg Rousseau, Tremaine Edmunds won’t play for Bills Sunday

The Bills aren’t practicing on Friday because of the difficulties involved with moving around Buffalo due to a snowstorm, but they still plan to fly to Detroit to face the Browns in their relocated Week 11 game.

On Friday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed three defensive players who will not be in the lineup for that game. McDermott said cornerback Tre'Davious White, defensive end Greg Rousseau, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will be out.

White has not played since tearing his ACL last season and McDermott told reporters that he’s “just not ready” despite being activated from the physically unable to perform list on November 1.

Rousseau is missing his second straight game with an ankle injury and Edmunds is dealing with groin and heel injuries.

