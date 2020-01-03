Tre’Davious White doesn’t think he’ll spend all day with DeAndre Hopkins

Tre'Davious White was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this season and DeAndre Hopkins is one of the Texans’ top offensive weapons, so one might expect the Bills to latch White to Hopkins and then try to figure out the rest of their defensive approach.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott hasn’t revealed any of the team’s plans for Saturday’s game, but White did field questions about what he’ll be doing this weekend. White didn’t say anything for sure, but hinted that he, Kevin Johnson and others will be responsible for matching up with Hopkins in the Wild Card round.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a one-on-one matchup,” White said, via the Buffalo News. “There are 11 guys on the field. Whenever he comes lined up to the left side, I’ve got to be on my best game and when he lines up to the right side, Kevin has got to be on his best game. It’s going to take all 11 of us to try to limit him because we know he’s one of the best in the league. If we play team total defense and everybody runs to the ball and whenever he lines up to either side, if we’re on our A-game, we’ll be fine.”

Hopkins caught a touchdown over White in a 20-13 Texans win last season that was decided when Johnathan Joseph returned a Nathan Peterman interception for a touchdown to break a fourth quarter tie. Whatever they decide to do with White, the Bills won’t have to worry about Peterman throwing a wrench into their plans.