Tre’Davious White is active for the Bills

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White has reason to be thankful on Thursday.

White is active for the first time since tearing his ACL almost one year ago. White was injured in a November 25 game against the Saints last year and has been working his way back all season.

The Bills will not have center Mitch Morse in the lineup. He was listed as questionable after missing practice all week with elbow and ankle injuries. Ryan Bates got work at center this week and could slide over from guard on Thursday.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, defensive back Cam Lewis, defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Baylon Spector, and tight end Tommy Sweeney are also out for the Bills.

As expected, wide receiver Josh Reynolds is active for the Lions. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, guard Jonah Jackson, guard Evan Brown, defensive lineman Charles Harris, defensive lineman Josh Paschal, and defensive lineman Michael Brockers are inactive for the home team.

