Tre’Davious White’s Achilles surgery was done by Rams’ doctor

Neal ElAttrache is one of the best-known surgeons in the country, performing surgeries to repair countless injuries to high-profile athletes. Last year alone, he did Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles surgery, Shohei Ohtani’s elbow surgery and Deshaun Watson’s shoulder repair.

ElAttrache also just so happens to be the Rams’ head physician, which can give the team an edge when it comes to evaluating a player’s injury and timetable for return.

The Rams are signing All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, a fairly risky contract for a player coming off an Achilles tear suffered last October. However, the Rams probably know more about White’s current health because it was ElAttrache who performed the surgery on his Achilles, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

White also spent some time with ElAttrache rehabbing the injury as he makes his way back for the 2024 season.

Even with potentially having some additional knowledge about White’s status, the Rams are taking a gamble by signing him to such a lucrative deal. They saw the impact Cam Akers’ torn Achilles had on his game; he’s never been the same running back since.

Not to mention, White tore his ACL in 2021, so he’s suffered two major injuries in the last three years.

