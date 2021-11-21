Tre Brown questionable to return with knee injury

The Seahawks have had injury concerns in their secondary and now have another in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Cornerback Tre Brown is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Brown went down while defending receiver A.J. Green on a deep pass down the right side, which Green was able to leap and catch. Brown limped off the field and went straight to the locker room for further examination.

a rookie out of Oklahoma, Brown has appeared in four games this season. He moved into a starting role in Week Eight for Seattle’s 31-7 victory over Jacksonville.

Seattle trails Arizona 7-3 late in the second quarter.

