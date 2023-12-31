Tre Brown, Bruce Irvin questioning officials after Lions get screwed again

The NFL has no tradition they hold more sacred than screwing over the Detroit Lions with poor officiating. The Seattle Seahawks benefitted from it earlier this season in their Week 2 win over Detroit, which was marred by horrific officiating from start to finish – much of it going against the Lions. Last night Detroit got the shaft yet again, this time from Brad Allen’s crew.

In case you missed it, it looked like the Lions had pulled off an upset over the Dallas Cowboys, becoming the first visiting team to win in Dallas this year. However, Taylor Decker’s touchdown was wiped out after officials claimed that Decker did not report as an eligible receiver.

The Lions got two more tries at their two-point conversion but couldn’t close the deal. We have since learned that Decker most definitely did report – but it appears that Allen simply ignored him and walked away while Decker was trying to inform him.

IT GETS EVEN BETTER JARED GOFF TOLD TAYLOR DECKER TO GO REPORT TO THE REF NFL IS RIGGED. OPEN AN INVESTIGATION NOW pic.twitter.com/sDNwTMbYzg — Booner (@boonersports) December 31, 2023

ESPN showed the overhead camera angle before the 2-point conversion and it sure looks like Taylor Decker went over to the refs. I don't know what else he's telling them….pic.twitter.com/bGvH3kyJzD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 31, 2023

Even worse, Lions head coach Dan Campbell says he explained the entire play to officials before the game even started.

A furious Dan Campbell says he explained 'everything' about the Taylor Decker trick play to officials BEFORE Lions – Cowboys https://t.co/SWaXH5e42L pic.twitter.com/UhIkBuQmwa — For The Win (@ForTheWin) December 31, 2023

It’s an awful way for the Lions to lose such a critical game for playoff positioning. A lot of players are voicing their displeasure with the officiating, including current and former Seahawks. Here’s cornerback Tre Brown calling for refs to have to give press conferences after games.

Gotta start giving refs press conferences after the game — Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) December 31, 2023

And here’s Bruce Irvin (currently with the Lions) taking note of Detroit’s 0-6 record and lopsided penalty yardage in games that Brad Allen calls.

Unfortunately this is just the latest footnote in a long, sad history of Detroit suffering a disproportionate amount from NFL officials failing to do their jobs well.

If it’s not going to be the Seahawks, there’s no other team we’d rather see hoisting the Lombardi than the Lions.

