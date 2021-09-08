Tre Bradford’s eligibility still up in the air per Ed Orgeron

In the latest part of the Tre Bradford return to LSU story, we have the growing question of if and when he can return to the team. Late on Tuesday night, it was reported by Geaux247 that he had enrolled at LSU and would rejoin the football program.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron commented on when Bradford could resume football activities for the team.

“Not yet. That’s up in the air right now,” Orgeron responded when asked about Bradford’s eligibility. “We’re still waiting to get that cleared. Hopefully, we can get him ready to play, but I’m not sure if he’ll be ready to play this week.”

Bradford left the Oklahoma Sooners program just a couple of weeks ago and put his name back in the transfer portal. A tale of the grass isn’t always greener it seems. Not even a year after the former four-star running back from Texas enrolled at LSU, he put his name in the transfer portal following spring camp. Two weeks later he transferred to Oklahoma. Another two months later he was back in the transfer portal.

Bradford only carried the ball 10 times for the Tigers in 2020 accumulating 58 yards. He was expected to be the No. 3 back for the Sooners before leaving the team. The return to Baton Rouge couldn’t come at a better time for the Tigers.

Tyrion Davis-Price had his injuries issues throughout fall camp. John Emery Jr is currently unavailable due to an academics issue and freshman Armoni Goodwin missed the game against UCLA due to an injury. Bradford gives them a backup with game experience. Likely would be the immediate backup to Davis-Price with Goodwin and Josh Williams also being in the mix.

He might be their best option at backup running back behind Davis-Price until the Emery situation gets sorted out. The team needs to figure out something at the running back position given their inability to have a consistent run game in the last season plus.