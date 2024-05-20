Tre Avery named a Titans player who could get cut in 2024

In a recent article naming one player on every team who could get cut in 2024, cornerback Tre Avery was the choice for the Tennessee Titans.

The article comes from David Kenyon of Bleacher Report, who had this to say about Avery possibly getting cut:

Over the last two seasons, Tre Avery has collected 62 tackles with five starts in 29 games. Tennessee needed to upgrade the unit, however, and added both L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. Roger McCreary is the third starter, while releasing Caleb Farley saves no money and keeping Eric Garror and rookie Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is sensible. Avery should catch on somewhere if the Titans move on.

While Avery is certainly a possibility to miss the cut after all of the additions the Titans have made to the cornerbacks room, a list that includes L’Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie and draft pick Jarvis Brownlee Jr., he wouldn’t be my first choice at the position.

That goes to 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley, who recently had his fifth-year option declined following three very disappointing seasons.

There’s no question Farley has been dealt a terrible hand, with injuries and the tragic loss of his father last summer. However, he also hasn’t been effective when on the field.

The Titans would have to absorb a dead-cap charge of $4.2 million if Farley is cut, but I don’t think that’s enough to stop them from letting him go in favor of someone else who deserves a roster spot more.

Sneed, Awuzie, Roger McCreary and Brownlee Jr. should make the cut, leaving two or three spots at cornerback, at most. If the Titans carry six, I’d be more comfortable saying Avery and Eric Garror will make the roster over Farley.

I truly hope I’m wrong and Farley gets his career on track in some form or fashion, but he just hasn’t shown enough to suggest that will happen.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire