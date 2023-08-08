Trayvon Mullen will undergo season-ending toe surgery

Ravens cornerback Trayvon Mullen will undergo toe surgery that coach John Harbaugh expects to be season ending.

Mullen, Lamar Jackson's cousin, originally was claimed off waivers by the Ravens from the Cowboys in January. The Ravens signed Mullen to a one-year, $1.2 million free agent deal in March.

The Ravens released Mullen on July 28 for failure to disclose a non-football injury but re-signed him the next day to a contract with less guaranteed money. He went back on the active/NFI list.

It cuts into the Ravens' depth at the position.

Marlon Humphrey will man one cornerback spot, with Rock Ya-Sin the favorite to start opposite Humphrey. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams, rookie Kyu Kelly and Kevon Seymour are competing for jobs and playing time behind them.

Mullen, 25, has 134 tackles, four interceptions and 28 passes defensed in 37 career games.