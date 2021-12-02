Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said Monday that cornerback Trayvon Mullen had a chance to get back on the field this week.

Now that’s come to fruition.

According to multiple reporters on the Raiders’ beat, Mullen has returned to practice. That means Las Vegas has designated Mullen to return from injured reserve, starting his 21-day practice window before he must be placed on the 53-man roster.

Mullen has been out since suffering a foot injury early in the Raiders’ Week Four loss to the Chargers. The third-year corner has four passes defensed and an interception this season.

According to multiple reporters, tight end Darren Waller (back/knee), receiver DeSean Jackson (calf), and defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) were not on the field for the portion of practice open to the media. Waller and Nassib did not practice on Wednesday but Jackson had been limited for that session.

The Raiders’ full participation report will be out later on Thursday.

Trayvon Mullen returns to practice for Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk