Trayvon Bromell wins 100m; Keni Harrison finds redemption and trip to Tokyo

Trayvon Bromell ran the second-fastest time in the world this year to win the men’s 100m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Sunday night.

Who has the fastest?

Bromell, of course.

Just 15 days after running 9.77 seconds — the second-fastest time over the past six years — Bromell went 9.8 in the Olympic Trials final to continue building his case as the gold-medal favorite in Tokyo. The St. Petersburg, Florida, native turns 21 next month.

He will be joined in Japan by Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley, who moved into Olympic medal contention as well with personal bests of 9.85 and 9.86 seconds, respectively.

Baker is now tied for second on the world-lead list with Marvin Bracy, who pulled up during the second semifinal and will miss out on an Olympic return, followed immediately by Kerley.

The next-fastest sprinter this year — who is not American — is South Africa’s Tlotliso Leotella, who ran 9.94 in mid-May.

After accruing several Diamond League victories over his career and placing second at the 2018 U.S. outdoor championships, the 27-year-old Baker finally made his first U.S. outdoor team.

Kerley, 26, is the 2019 World bronze medalist at 400 meters, a distance he is known for and with which he also won the 2017 and 2019 U.S. titles, but surprised the track world by announcing one week ago that he scratched the 400m and would focus on the 100m and 200m in Eugene, Oregon, despite not having raced the 100m between 2015 and 2020.

Noah Lyles, the 2019 World champion at 200 meters who had aspirations of competing both distances in Tokyo, finished seventh in 10.05 seconds.

Justin Gatlin, the 2004 gold medalist and reigning World silver medalist, had hoped to make a fourth Olympic team at 39 years old but came in last after pulling up due to injury in the second half of the race.

Rounding out the 4x100m relay pool will be Kenny Bednarek, Micah Williams and Cravon Gillespie — all of whom make their Olympic debut with Baker and Kerley.

Also making a long-awaited Olympic debut in Tokyo is hurdler Keni Harrison, who has been a gold-medal favorite for the past five years.

Harrison was sixth in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2016 Olympic Trials, missing out on a team that went on to sweep the podium in Rio, but made headlines of her own just a few short weeks later.

On July 22, 2016, exactly two weeks before the Opening Ceremony, Harrison ran 12.2 seconds in the 100m hurdles and broke a world record that had stood since 198

No athlete other than Harrison has come within 0.1 of her world-record time since.

After winning three consecutive nationals titles and the 2019 World silver medal, Harrison finally had her shot at an Olympic team again and this time was victorious.

She ran a season’s best time of 12.47 seconds to lead 2016 Olympic champion Brianna McNeal (12.51) and Christina Clemons (12.53).

Clemons joins Harrison on the Olympic team, while McNeal awaits the result of an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Allyson Felix was second in the women’s 400m to make her fifth Olympic team, alongside fellow mother Quanera Hayes, who won the race, and Wadeline Jonathas.

The men’s 400m was won by 23-year-old Michael Norman, who ran the second-fastest time in the world this year at 44.07 seconds. Norman’s 43.45 from April 2019 is the fastest time in the world since 2016.

Michael Cherry also set a season’s best time of 44.35 seconds.

World leader Randolph Ross, a 20-year-old who won the NCAA title for North Carolina A&T State University earlier this month in 43.85 seconds, was third.

In the field events, 2016 Olympian Rudy Winkler set an American record hammer throw of 82.71 meters to land on his second Olympic team. Daniel Haugh and Alex Young also had personal bests of 79.39 and 78.32 meters, respectively.

Keturah Orji sealed her Olympic return as well by winning the women’s triple jump with a meet record of 14.52 meters. Orji was fourth in Rio and could earn the U.S. its first women’s triple jump medal. Tori Franklin and Jasmine Moore will compete at their first Olympics after jumps of 14.36 and 14.15, respectively.

Reigning World bronze medalist Vashti Cunningham won the women’s high jump title after finishing runner-up in 2016. She is the only women’s high jumper nominated to the Olympic team at this time as second- and third-place finishers Inika McPherson and Nicole Greene do not have the Olympic standard of 1.96 meters, which was also Cunningham’s winning height in Eugene.

In the men’s decathlon, winner Garrett Scantlin set a personal best of 8647 points, while Steven Bastien (8485) and Zach Ziemek (8471) also hit personal bests that met the Olympic standard and ensured they would join Scantlin in Tokyo. Ziemek was seventh in Rio.

