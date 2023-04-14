Trayveon Williams hopes for bigger role with Bengals in 2023

Cincinnati Bengals coaches have hinted that Trayveon Williams could be in line for a bigger role next season.

Williams noted in a new interview that while he had interest from other teams, there was a mutual interest between himself and the Bengals to re-up on the one-year deal he recently signed.

And he’s spent his offseason training in the area while working toward earning more reps.

“In years past, it’s kind of been scratching and clawing just to stay on the team,” Williams said, according to Geoff Hobson.com. “Now there’s a bigger opportunity with a little opening in the running back room. A bigger role. A bigger adjustment. I think I’m ready to make that adjustment.”

While the Bengals were surprised to lose Samaje Perine in free agency, there’s a huge amount of trust in Williams, who has proven more than capable on special teams and on spot duty within the offense.

What’s interesting from here is whether the Bengals use a notable draft pick on the position to fill that Perine role. There’s also the chance the Bengals make a move with starter Joe Mixon, provided the two sides can’t agree on a possible pay cut or restructure.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire