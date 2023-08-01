Trayveon Williams carted off with ankle injury

Bengals running back Trayveon Williams was carted off the practice field Tuesday.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Williams has an ankle injury that the team is evaluating.

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Williams has spent most of his career on special teams. He has had 326 special teams snaps and 138 on offense in four seasons.

Williams, though, is the most experienced back behind Joe Mixon now that Samaje Perine is gone.

Williams has only 47 carries for 238 yards in his career but is expected to have an enhanced role this season.