Traylor leaving her mark on the sport she loves

May 30—Zoe Traylor has left her mark on the Oklahoma trap shooting scene.

Last summer at the 124th Oklahoma State Trap Championship, the 18-year-old Ada resident became the first female to win the singles trap championship.

During that competition, she connected on an incredible 288 consecutive shots before finally missing. Traylor went on to win the state title by hitting 298 out of 300 targets.

How impressed were the folks from the Oklahoma Trap & Skeet Association? They named an event after her for this year's Oklahoma State Trap Shoot, scheduled for May 28-June 2 in El Reno. On Wednesday, shooting competitors from all over the state competed in the Zoe Traylor Singles competition. Traylor was back to defend her title but results were not available at press time.

Traylor graduated from Epic Charter School earlier this month and now it's on to college where she'll compete on the Murray State College shotgun team. She signed a letter of intent to shoot for the Aggies last month.

"We are very excited for Zoe to join our shotgun program at Murray State. She is one of the best Junior Trapshooters in the country. We expect her to play a big part in growing the Murray State Shotgun Team into the premier college shotgun team in the United States," said MSC shooting instructor Scott Robertson.

Murray State has a newly renovated Shotgun Team Training Facility that Traylor will get to help break in. Phase Two of the renovations was finished earlier this year and that included setting up 12 Sporting Clay stations. A new Skeet Field is a work in progress.

While Traylor would love to bring home some gold medals from this week's state championships, the event that is circled on her calendar is the 125th Grand American World Trapshooting Championships, scheduled for July 31-Aug. 10 in Sparta, Illinois. It's the Wrestlemania of the trapshooting world.

The Ada News had the opportunity to chat with Traylor ahead of this week's state competition.

Starting early

Traylor said she's been shooting shotguns for as long as she's been able to hold one up.

"Oh dear. I've been doing that practically my whole life. I've been around guns ever since I was a toddler. I was taught to treat any sort of gun as if it was loaded for safety reasons," Traylor said. "Originally, I used to be terrified of guns. I wouldn't want to pick one up because I'd be a shaky mess."

As best as she can remember, her "Papa" bought her a shotgun when she was about 10 or 11 years old. However, her first competition was with an air rifle. It was about a year later she began competing in shotgun competitions.

"We had to start with the air rifle first just to get an understanding of the gun itself. But once I had gone to competitions ... I decided that the competition itself was just a bit too slow for my liking," she said. "I switched to the shotgun because I liked the noise of it and how fast that was."

Traylor has been a longtime member of the Ada Trap and Shoot Club and some of her first competitions were with local 4-H groups.

The Grand

During her trapshooting career, Traylor has won more hardware than she could ever keep up with. But one of her biggest accomplishments, other than her 2023 state championship, was the belt buckle she brought home from the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships last August when she finished runner-up in the President Ed Wehking Handicap. Traylor also won a junior championship event in 2021 at The Grand.

She's beyond excited to return to "The Grand" in just a few months.

"The Grand is like the mother of all shooting events. It's a two-week event. The first week is the preliminaries — it's basically like a warm-up some would call it. But once you get to the second week, that's when the true event begins," Traylor explained. "The best of the best will be there. There's miles and miles of (shooting) ranges."

Traylor hopes to make a name for herself on the national level sooner than later. The Grand is where she can do just that.

"I've been practicing my whole life — well at least half of it — and I'm nowhere near as good as a lot of those shooters up there," she said.

Super at state

Traylor was beyond thrilled to learn that she was the first girl to capture a singles state championship. She didn't find out that she made that kind of history until well after the event.

"I was very, very shocked. I wasn't thinking I'd be the first person to do that at all," she said.

As previously mentioned, Traylor nailed an unheard-of 288 straight targets before finally missing. She remembers that first (of only two) miss all too well.

"I knew my mistake. I took a little bit too long before I took the shot. I changed my method and took more time than I normally did and I missed just below (the target)," she recalled. "I was surprised, I was able to get that far, and honestly, I was very proud of that. I probably wouldn't be able to replay that moment again if I really tried."

Traylor said she hadn't even hit 200 consecutive targets before that big day at state.

"I can tell you if I tried to go on that field right now and try to replicate that, I would probably miss the first shot," she said.

Traylor was named the 2020 Oklahoma Lady Rookie of the Year, one of the many accomplishments, so far in her shooting career.

Girl power

Trapshooting is a sport dominated by the guys. But Traylor hopes to see that change in the years to come.

"There's not enough girls in the competitions. We have to show up and show people it's not just a male competition. Whenever you're in general competition, you don't see a lot (of girls). But it's slowly starting ... more females are starting to get into the competition," she said. "But as the years go by, I'm hoping that more will come ... and just want to compete."

Traylor said she sees herself promoting trapshooting even after she graduates from college.

"I think I'll stick with it because it's basically my pride and joy. I've known it my whole life," she said. "I can see having a career in it. I would hope to be able to help others in the future with gun safety and training with it."

Traylor encourages anyone who is thinking about getting involved in shooting sports to jump right in. The water is fine.

"I'm hoping to be able to just put it out there and show people that are iffy about it that this thing's fun and be able to get more people into and to just have fun and compete," she said.